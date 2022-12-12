Former Vice President Mike Pence visiting the Billy Graham Library Tuesday

He will sign copies of his autobiography "So Help Me God" at Billy Graham Library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Queen City Tuesday. Pence is planning to visit the Billy Graham Library to sign copies of his autobiography, 'So Help Me God.'

Pence will also join Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, for a ribbon cutting and dedication of the Billy Graham Library's new expansion.

In the book, Pence writes about how his Christian beliefs guided him throughout his life and informed decisions he made as vice president.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Mike Pence back to the Billy Graham Library," Graham said, in part, in a statement. "I have known him for many years, and I appreciate how he has never shied away from telling people how much he relies on his relationship with Jesus Christ."

He will be signing copies of his autobiography at Billy Graham Library from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“For me, it’s always been clinging to that faith,” Pence said in a statement. “He knows the plans He has for us. Plans to prosper us, not to harm us. It’s grounded in the belief that whatever life throws at us, if we lean on Him, we’ll hold firm to our family, we’ll hold firm to our convictions, our ideals—that we’ll see our way through.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts