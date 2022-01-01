Ticket bought at Forsyth County convenience store wins $1 million prize

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A lucky winner that bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in the New Year's Eve drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville. It was a $2 ticket that matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the big prize, according to lottery officials.
The Mega Millions drawing also produced two $10,000 wins in North Carolina. The two tickets were sold at the Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville and the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove.
The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
The jackpot is still up for grabs and now climbs to $244 million as an annuity prize or $172.5 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.