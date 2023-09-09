Forsyth County Sheriff Deputy killed in crash while on duty

A deputy driving his patrol vehicle for his shift was struck by a box truck on NC Highway 150 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's office released a statement that said the department is heartbroken to share that they lost one of their own in the line of duty.

Saturday morning, just after 5:15, Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber was driving his patrol vehicle for his shift, when he was struck by a box truck. It happened on the 5200 block of NC Hwy 150 in Davidson County.

The sheriff's office said Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple local fire departments responded to the scene.

The Deputy was then transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Reudelhuber was 32 years old and joined the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on March 29, 2021.

Deputy Reudelhuber was assigned to the Field Services Division and was a Field Training Officer.

The sheriff's office said that prior to his service with Forsyth County, he was employed by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for over three years, and served his country in the United States Army for six years active duty and served as a reserve.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own, Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash," said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. in a statement. "We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family, together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community.”

As the department honors the life and service of Deputy Reudelhuber, they are placing a patrol vehicle in front of the Detention Center at 201 N Church St, Winston-Salem, to allow the community the opportunity to mourn.

Any cards and notes left on the vehicle will be gathered and given to the Reudelhuber family.

"The FCSO Family is grateful for your outpouring of prayers and support," said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. "Most importantly, please keep the Reudelhuber family uplifted as they go through this difficult time."

We are working on identifying an avenue for people who want to donate financially to the family. Information will be sent once we have confirmed information to share. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be communicated once finalized.