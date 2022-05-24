Sources: Fort Liberty to be suggested new name for Fort Bragg

Sources close to the selection process tell WRAL that the Fort Bragg Renaming Commission will suggest the Army post be renamed Fort Liberty.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Tuesday may bring us a step closer to learning Fort Bragg's new name.

The renaming of the base generated controversy since 2021 when Congress voted to change the names of nine military installations named after Confederate figures. Fort Bragg is on that list.

It's currently named after General Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general.

