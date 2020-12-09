Ft. Jackson soldier found dead in his barracks

The fort confirmed the 29 year-old active duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin was discovered Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson says a soldier stationed at the base has been found dead in his barracks.

The fort confirmed the 29 year-old active duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin was discovered Saturday morning. The soldier was not identified by the base.

Fort Jackson said they are conducting a 48 hour training stand down.

“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”

The base did not give any indication on how he may have died, but did say it was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise. An investigation into the cause of the death is underway.

Task Force Bayonet Families, Friends and Teammates, 1-13 IN suffered the loss of a soldier in training today. The command is conducting a 48 hour training stand down. An investigation is on going. We extend our deepest condolences to the family as well the Battalion. — 193rd IN BDE (@193rd_IN_BDE) September 12, 2020