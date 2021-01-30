Fort Jackson trainee who was shot during training, identified, remains in critical condition

According to Fort Jackson, the trainee was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fort Jackson trainee who was shot before basic training exercise Friday has been identified and remains in critical condition, according to the base.

Pvt. Abraham Koh, 17, an active duty trainee from Los Banos, Calif., was evacuated by Emergency Medical Service personnel after sustaining a gunshot wound Jan. 29 on Fort Jackson.

According to Fort Jackson, Koh was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Koh is assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

According to Fort Jackson, there was a pause in training while leaders provided resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists after the incident.

No one else was hurt, and in investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the incident.

Trainees on Fort Jackson were given the opportunity to communicate their well-being to family.

"Pvt. Koh's well-being, recovery, and focused support to his family during this trying time remains paramount," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "The brigade and battalion command teams will continue to provide them and Pvt. Koh's teammates help and comfort as his peers continue their training journey to being soldiers."