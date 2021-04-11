x
Fort Mill High School band to represent South Carolina in 2023 Ireland trip

Fort Mill's band will take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin in less than two years.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill High School Band is taking a trip come 2023, and they're representing South Carolina as they head to the Emerald Isle!

On Thursday, the Fort Mill School District announced the good news to the band that they were given the green light from the board of trustees for the trip to Dublin. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps and director Ren Patel shared the news to applause from band members.

The trip to Dublin will see the band represent South Carolina and the United States as they mark time and make music; the band will be marching in the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in front of thousands of revelers in Ireland's capital city.

The trip is a fitting one for the band, which has won 24 state championships, won regional Bands of America competitions nine times, made several national appearances, and has made three international trips previously. It will also be the second time the band has marched in Dublin's parade; Fort Mill first appeared on the Emerald Isle in 2013, and more recently was part of the Harrogate Music Festival in England.

