'They're not alone' | Fort Mill Care Center looking for donations

The nonprofit helps thousands in Fort Mill every year

FORT MILL, S.C. — Volunteers at the Fort Mill Care Center help thousands of Fort Mill folks every year, but Stephanie Risicato said she’s just helping her neighbors.

You'd catch her on Friday afternoon packing a bag with groceries with one goal in mind, to lend a helping hand. She’s been volunteering at the center for nearly three years.

The center offers a number of services from food to taking care of utility bills, and even paying for prescriptions. But Risicato said it’s lending a listening ear that sometimes helps the most.

"They wanna feel like they’re not alone, and that’s the thing because it takes a lot for them to come in and ask for help," she said.

The center has been around for almost 40 years and counting.

Kathryn O’Donnell, the center’s director, said over that time, needs have changed as often as every season.

"We give away a lot more food during the summer because kids are eating three meals a day at home instead of eating them at school," she explained.

O’Donnell adds the group is sustained by unpaid volunteers. It means every cent goes to assistance for those in need.

Here’s how you can help -- O’Donnell said what they need usually changes every month, but for right now the center needs breakfast items.

That includes items like cereal, pancake mix and syrup and grits. If you have anything to spare you can bring it to the center on old nation road, or call to coordinate a dropoff at (803) 547-7620.

