Church rededicates newly renovated 140-year-old sanctuary 3 years after fire

Unity Presbyterian Church held the ceremony after worshipping in the sanctuary on Sunday, Nov. 14.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 34-month effort by people in Fort Mill was put on display Sunday, Nov. 14.

Unity Presbyterian Church held a rededication ceremony for its newly renovated and restored 140-year-old historic sanctuary.

The sanctuary was damaged in Dec. 2018 by a fire that started in the formerly adjacent Unity Hall.

Renovations were able to maintain the original character of the sanctuary with stained glass windows. Portions of the balcony were also removed, the floor was leveled and restrooms were added to create a multi-use space for worship, small groups, concerts, fellowship and mission.

The church was also able to dedicate an outdoor courtyard with a prayer labyrinth, which was constructed where Unity Hall once stood.

The labyrinth will be open dusk to dawn for community use and is also registered on the World Labyrinth Finder website.

“Responding to and recovering from the campus fire involved an incredible variety of individuals during this intense 34-month effort – from first responders, environmental cleaners, designers, suppliers, and construction trades, to church members, financial donors, and so many more. We are so very grateful to all those people” Jacob Saylor, church administrative officer who served as the church’s project coordinator, said.

