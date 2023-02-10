Fort Mill death under investigation

At this time, this is not believed to be a random act of violence. No suspects are in custody.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill. The investigation is taking place on Dobys Bridge Road, not far from Red Frost Way.

The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York. His body was discovered about 20 feet off the road by a person who was driving on Dobys Bridge road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office believes his body had been there for a few days. At this time, this is not believed to be a random act of violence. No suspects are in custody.

Ingraham does not have any known family or acquaintances in the general York County area.

As detectives investigate, they're asking for help from the public. Anyone with any information on Ingraham's activities since January is encouraged to reach out to the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

