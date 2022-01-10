Fort Mill man faces up to 6 months in prison for U.S. Capitol riot role

Paul Colbath entered the guilty plea on Monday, Jan. 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Fort Mill man has pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Paul Colbath, 65, pleaded guilty during a plea agreement hearing on Monday, Jan. 10, according to court documents obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

The docket says Colbath is set for sentencing on April 6 at 10 a.m.

Colbath was facing the following charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

The State newspaper, according to the Associated Press, reports Colbath attended the hearing on Monday virtually. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a charge that carries a six-month maximum sentence in prison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fort Mill man charged in Capitol riots

Colbath is one of 11 people from South Carolina charged for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021. There are 16 people from North Carolina that were also charged.

WCNC will continue to monitor updates on the remaining cases as information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts