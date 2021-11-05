Fort Mill man charged in Capitol riots

A tipster contacted the FBI on Jan. 11 reporting that he "had been publicly bragging to friends and family" following the riots.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill man was charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Paul Colbath was arrested on Oct. 28.

Federal officials released photos showing Colbath both inside and outside the Capitol as the riots were happening.

Colbath faces charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

According to a statement of facts released by the United States Department of Justice, a tipster contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 11 reporting that Colbath "had been publicly bragging to friends and family about participating in the riots within the United States Capitol Building."

Colbath agreed on Jan. 22 to be interviewed by the FBI at his home, during which he told authorities he did not "assault" the Capitol building but instead entered it through an open door. According to the statement of facts, Colbath also told authorities that when he entered the building, he saw a cloud of what he believed to be tear gas and a man nearby who had been impacted. He said he ushered the man into a nearby office for fresh air, without knowing whose office it was.