'Quite literally rinse and repeat': Fort Mill salon forced to close after repeated sewage leaks

Raw sewage and water bubbled up out of drain pipes, flooding multiple businesses at the Baxter Village shopping center in Fort Mill.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A few business owners in Fort Mill are left with a big mess after raw sewage poured from drains and flooded their businesses on Wednesday.

The mess was so bad that one of the businesses is closed until further notice. Making matters even more frustrating, WCNC Charlotte learned this isn't the first time it's happened at the Dolce Lusso Salon and Spa. The business recently replaced the floor because of prior leaks.

Heading inside the salon in Baxter Village, people walk out with a total transformation. But now the salon is having to get its own touch-up.

"You don't think about sewage water coming in during my appointment," manager Cassidy Saidon said.

But that's exactly what happened on Wednesday, according to Saidon. Raw sewage and water bubbled out of drain pipes, flooding the salon. She said the number one job is to clean up number two, and they're in damage control.

"The nail area, all that will have to be replaced," she said. "It's been sitting in raw sewage. We are going to have to rip up all those floors."

Saidon said it's probably the third or fourth time it's happened over the last five years.

"Quite literally, rinse and repeat," Saidon said.

The owner of the store next door echoed those comments, saying flooding from the pipes happens at least once a year. Meanwhile, Saidon says her business has been in communication with the landlord about what happens next.

"At this time, we haven't heard answers from him as far as the next step with helping," Saidon said.

WCNC Charlotte also tried to contact the landlord and hasn't heard back.

"We want to make sure the conditions are are operating in are safe and sanitary," Saidon said. "The landlord hasn't given us any idea on how to operate within those conditions."

Until then, services have stopped at Dolce Lusso's salon in Baxter Village. The salon has a second location across the highway, about five minutes from the closed shop, so they are moving appointments in an effort to accommodate customers. WCNC Charlotte also asked York County officials about any plumbing reports with a public records request.

