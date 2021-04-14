x
Local News

Person barricaded in Fort Mill apartment, deputies say

York County deputies say they were helping US Marshals at the scene
FORT MILL, S.C. — York County deputies say there's an increased police presence at an apartment complex in Fort Mill as they work a scene Wednesday afternoon.

YCSO tweeted out around 3:20 p.m. they were helping the US Marshals at a complex located off of Forrest Ridge Drive. According to deputies, a person had barricaded themselves inside of an apartment and asked the public  to stay away.

Fort Mill PD also confirmed they were on the scene and asked people to stay away as well.

WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information from the scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

    

