Person barricaded in Fort Mill apartment, deputies say

York County deputies say they were helping US Marshals at the scene

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County deputies say there's an increased police presence at an apartment complex in Fort Mill as they work a scene Wednesday afternoon.

YCSO tweeted out around 3:20 p.m. they were helping the US Marshals at a complex located off of Forrest Ridge Drive. According to deputies, a person had barricaded themselves inside of an apartment and asked the public to stay away.

NOTICE: Increased police presence in the area of Forrest Ridge Dr., Fort Mill. YCSO is assisting the US Marshals service and a person has barricaded themselves in an apartment there. Please stay clear of the area. More information when available #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/VevhHnUsDC — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 14, 2021

Fort Mill PD also confirmed they were on the scene and asked people to stay away as well.

Please stay away from the area around 1700 block of Forest Ridge Dr. We are dealing with a barricaded subject in the Forest Ridge Apartments. pic.twitter.com/1eHAhXvFUh — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) April 14, 2021