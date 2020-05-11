‘She’s like another child’ | Fort Mill woman fights to keep pet pot-belly pig that violates town ordinance

Nicole Burrell will present an argument to town council on Monday about why she should keep her pig and change the law instead.

FORT MILL, S.C. — For nearly four years, pot-belly pig Ruby Rose Marigold has been a part of Nicole Burrell’s household. But weeks ago, she says she received a notice from the Town of Fort Mill that explained having a pig as a pet violated the town’s ordinance.

Burrell was given 15 days to get rid of her pig, but she doesn’t plan to do so without a fight.

She requested an extension and is now counting on Fort Mill Town Council to hear her concerns.

“I love her to death,” Burrell said. “She’s lovable, she’s sweet, she doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

According to the town ordinance, “It is unlawful for any person to keep or maintain any hog, chicken, or other fowl within the town.”

Burrell argues Ruby is an exception.

“She doesn’t fall into the definition of a hog,” Burrell said. “A hog is more than 300 pounds and reared for slaughter.”

Instead, she considers Ruby more like a part of the family.

“She’s like another child," Burrell said.

During Monday night’s scheduled town meeting in Fort Mill, Burrell plans to explain to the council why she should be allowed to keep Ruby. She's not expecting to stop there, though. She plans to propose changes to the current town ordinance instead.

Burrell told WCNC Charlotte she has signed letters and petitions of support from her neighbors as well as facts and research from vets and pig advocates.

“Just an outdated ordinance," she said. "It needs to be updated for what life is like today. It’s just different.”

