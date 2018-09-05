JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has safely located Michelle Cropper, 52. She was reported missing Monday night.

JSO said they got a call about a missing person on Wellhouse Drive, in the area of Old Plank Road and Chaffee Road.

They said Cropper was diagnosed with dementia and takes medication. They also said she suffers from memory loss and requires 24-hour care.

Police say she walked out of her house around 12:30 p.m.

New details from the police report show that her son-in-law had been watching her and had to pull her back into the house before he left for work. The woman's son later came to watch her and she later walked off from the home.

She also was placed under Baker Act provisions last month.

A little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, JSO's PIO Melissa Bujeda announced on Twitter that she located Cropper safely. She said she was walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Boulevard.

JSO also said Cropper was Baker Acted.

After working all day and driving home, I spotted #missing Michelle Cropper walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Blvd. I got where I could turn around and was able to make contact with her. This is why we do what we do. She is safe and will be reunited with her family soon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qs3uQFdcNt — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 8, 2018

