Four Charlotte area basketball players nominated for McDonald's All American Games

Players from Charlotte, Concord, and Salisbury will have a chance to compete in the event in March.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school athletes will be able to show their skills to a broader audience in March at the McDonald's All American Games in Houston.

The event is a basketball game where 48 of the best girls and boys compete in an all-star event. The game has been played since 1977 and will be played at Houston's Toyota Center this year on March 28.

Before the squads can be officially announced, 722 nominees have been named to participate in the game possibly.

Four of these nominees are from the Charlotte area and may get the chance to represent their schools on the national stage.

Samyha Suffren (Cannon School, Concord), Zoey Ward (Concord Academy, Concord), Kyla Bryant (Salisbury High School, Salisbury), and Riley Allenspach (Providence Day School, Charlotte) are the four nominees from the Charlotte area.

These four athletes could possibly play in a game previously used as a proving ground for legendary basketball players such as Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, and Maya Moore, among others.

Suffren is a standout point guard for the Cannon Cougars and is rated as a four-star athlete by ESPN. She has committed to attending and playing for Virginia Tech after graduation.

Ward is averaging over 16 points per game with Concord Academy. The proficient shooting guard has not publically committed to a college at this time.

Bryant has been a star for the Salisbury Hornets since she began playing for the team and was a big part of the reason the school won the 2022 2A Women’s Basketball State Championship.

Allenspach is a three-star recruit, according to 24-7 Sports. He's committed to playing for and attending Western Kentucky after graduation.