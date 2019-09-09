CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CATS bus accident in west Charlotte left multiple people injured in west Charlotte, according to Medic.

The bus has shattered windows and significant damage following the crash.

Four people were transported to Novant with minor injuries, officials say. It's unclear if the driver of the CATS bus was one of the people injured.

The incident happened in the area of Hansard Drive and Mount Holly Road.

Officials have not confirmed at this time what caused the accident, and it is not clear at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

