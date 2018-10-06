KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Police say four people were shot outside a graduation party in Kannapolis Saturday night.

Kannapolis Police responded to a call from the 1700 block of South Cannon Boulevard.

According to Kannapolis Police, the incident stemmed from an argument. About eight rounds were fired into a crowd of people from a large open field behind the warehouse, police said.

All four shooting victims suffered minor injuries, Kannapolis Police said. Authorities did not say if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-932-7463.



