Charlotte police, firefighters warn of activities that can land you in jail or the emergency room this holiday weekend

The best advice they offer: don't play dangerously with fireworks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fourth of July weekend is finally here, and the Charlotte Fire Department is warning people that it's easier to severely injure yourself while playing with fireworks than people may think.

"There are a lot of injuries coming from using illegal fireworks during this time of the year," said Christie Russell with Charlotte Fire.

Russell said these injuries can land you in the emergency room.

"44% of those are injuries to extremities," Russell said, "to fingers, hands, feet, legs and some people actually lose those parts.”

Fireworks that explode or leave the ground like firecrackers, ground spinners, bottle rockets, and roman candles are illegal in North Carolina, but Russell said she knows people may not follow the rules.

"If you don’t, then we suggest that you keep a bucket of water near you in case you have a fire, or something happens you have something there to put that out," Russell said.

She also warned people shouldn’t go near a firework that was lit and never went off or try to relight it if it never went off. She also noted that sparklers aren’t made for young kids.

"Glass starts to melt at 900 degrees, sparklers burn at 1250 degrees," she said. "Do you want your child to play with something that’s that hot?"

Steve Fischbach with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers will be responding to reports of illegal firework use but urges the community to be patient with them.

"Crimes in progress, particularly those of a violent nature, are always going to take priority over us answering those noise disturbance and fireworks calls for service," he said.

While North Carolina does not allow fireworks that explode, fly, spin, or leave the ground, they are legal in South Carolina. Officials there are also urging everyone to consider the risks.

CMPD said they will also be out looking for people who are driving while impaired and warn people not to fire off guns in celebration.

“When you fire that round up in the air, that projectile has to come down somewhere," Fischbach said. "It can cause as much injury as a traditional gun shot towards a person. Very dangerous.”