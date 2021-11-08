Spokesperson: Franklin Graham undergoes successful heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

Doctors expect Graham to make a full recovery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina native and evangelist Franklin Graham successfully underwent specialized heart surgery on Monday, Nov. 8 at the Mayo Clinic, according to a spokesperson.

In a release provided by Samaritan's Purse, in recent months, Franklin Graham developed constructive pericarditis, inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and keeps it from working properly.

Doctors expect a full recovery and told Franklin Graham he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule, according to the release.

A spokesperson for Franklin Graham said he and and his family appreciate everyone's prayers.

Graham is 69 years old and resides in Boone. He is the son of late evangelist Billy Graham. He serves as President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

