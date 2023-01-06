x
How to get free compost in Salisbury

The weekly pickup is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Grubb Ferry Road.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck. 

This community compost giveaway will take place every Friday at 1955 Grubb Ferry Road in Salisbury, except for on holidays or in case of inclement weather.

The Grants Creek Compost Facility generates mulch for the community using wood mulch and leaves that are collected by city waste management from residents. The compost available at the Friday pickups is generated from last year's yard waste, according to the city of Salisbury. 

