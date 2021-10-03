Free entrance to the Carolina Classic Fair with COVID-19 vaccination on site

Most people could be seen not wearing a face covering inside the fairgrounds on Sunday, even though masks were mandatory once inside the Carolina Classic Fair gates.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair offered free admission Sunday to people who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event. Masks were also required for fairgoers, but most people did not wear their face covering inside the fair gates.

The vaccinations - Pfizer and Moderna - were offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment or ID was required. Boosters and third doses were available for eligible people.

Shannon Malone, Forsyth County Health Department Vaccine Site Manager, said that between six and eight people had gotten the vaccine as of 2 p.m. At the previous fairground vaccine event Friday, 13 people were inoculated, Malone said.

Malcom Brown received his third COVID-19 vaccination at the fair, roughly 8 months after his last Moderna dose.

"I think it gives you a sense of safety to be at places, because a lot of people are not wearing masks in public spots. I don't want to get COVID," Brown said.

Large signs at the fairground entrances stated the fair's COVID-19 safety rules, including the requirement that masks be worn at all times inside the fair gates, except when eating, drinking, or for health or religious reasons.

Fair staff members handed out free masks to people entering the fairgrounds.

However, most people could be seen not wearing a face covering inside the fair grounds on Sunday.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to a Carolina Classic Fair spokesperson to clarify the policy.

We're giving COVID vaccinations at Gate 1 of the Carolina Classic Fair from 11-3 today with free admission for first doses! We'll also be there next Sunday giving COVID shots from 11-3 p.m. Posted by Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Sunday, October 3, 2021

Fairgoers wearing masks told WFMY News 2 they felt safe at the fair.

"People are kind of spread out. We are maneuvering to stay away from people. And we have our masks. And we are vaccinated so we don't have to worry about it," said fairgoer Alina Henderson.

"We are both fully vaccinated. So the mask is just like an extra precaution. But I understand some people may be uneasy about it, but I'm not that worried about it," said another fairgoer, Blake Valentine

Since the pandemic first hit, 513 people have died in Forsyth County with the virus. In September, 53 people died with COVID-19 in Forsyth County, according to NCDHHS data.

Vaccinations will also be offered Sunday October 10 at the Carolina Classic Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

