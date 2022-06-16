Mayfield to give away 10,000 scoops of ice cream in Charlotte

For every scoop of ice cream Mayfield gives away, it will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayfield Creamery will be giving away free ice cream cones in Uptown Charlotte Thursday while helping the Salvation Army.

With afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast, plus the heat index making it feel like over 100 degrees, what better way to beat the sweltering summer heat than an ice cream cone? Here's how you can get a free ice cream cone courtesy of Mayfield while helping the Salvation Army of Charlotte.

Mayfield and Moose Tracks will be at the corner of Trade Street and Tryon Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, to give out 10,000 scoops of free ice cream. For every scoop that's given away, Mayfield will be donating $1 to the Salvation Army and its mission to improve lives in the Charlotte area.

Several members of the WCNC Charlotte news and weather teams will be on hand helping hand out cones Thursday. These celebrity scoopers include Briana Harper, KJ Jacobs, Jane Monreal, Shamarria Morrison, Vanessa Ruffes, Larry Sprinkle and Brittany Van Voorhees.