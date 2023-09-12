City of Concord is giving away free trees. Here's how to grab one

The city is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation and Carolina Power Partners to give away 300 trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — If you live in Concord, you have the chance to get a free tree planted at your house!

The city is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation and Carolina Power Partners to give away 300 trees. You can reserve your tree here. Trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The variety of trees offered this year includes Red Maple, Bald Cypress, Shumard Oak, Tulip Poplar and Sourwood.

Homeowners can reserve one free tree to be planted in the most strategic area as identified by the online mapping tool. This tool is designed to take the guesswork out of where to plant the tree on a specific property to help maximize the tree’s air, water, energy, and carbon benefits. A news release from the city said carefully positioned trees can reduce a household’s energy consumption for heating and cooling by up to 20%.

Trees must be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church located at 525 Lake Concord Rd NE. Trees will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte’s Weather IQ YouTube channel gives detailed explainers from the WCNC Charlotte meteorologists to help you learn and understand weather, climate and science. Watch previous stories where you can raise your Weather IQ in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart