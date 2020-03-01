CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was injured when a freight train struck an unoccupied car stalled on the railroad tracks near University City Boulevard Thursday evening.

The incident happened at the crossing on Back Creek Church Road adjacant to University City Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle was unoccupied, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle was stalled on the tracks.

Medic responded to the scene but told WCNC NBC Charlotte that they made no medical transports from the scene.

The roadway is expected to remain closed while the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

