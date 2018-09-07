ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- With a long procession of fire engines and a flag wrapped around his casket, West Liberty volunteer firefighter Michael Goodnight was laid to rest at Rowan Memorial Park Monday.

Goodnight was killed in a crash on the Fourth of July while responding to an emergency call.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Goodnight tried to pass a car on Gold Knobb Road in a no-passing zone. He crashed and was not wearing his seatbelt, state troopers said.

Two women in the other car were taken to the hospital.

"And that was his passion... helping others," Judy Burris, Goodnight's sister, told NBC Charlotte. "That's what he wanted and he died, happily doing that."

Goodnight served the West Liberty Fire Department for two years. Goodnight was also a United States Marine.

