BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Temperatures are once again expected to drop below freezing in the mountain counties overnight Wednesday, November 28, as concerns linger over icy roads.

North Carolina DOT said all major roadways, including U.S. 321 and U.S. 221, are clear as trucks treated primary roads into early Tuesday afternoon.

However, a department spokesman said drivers should still be cautious, as there may be slick spots on some sections of roads shaded from the sun.

According to Highway Patrol, from Tuesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, troopers responded to 87 crashes in the mountains and foothills -- a higher number than during normal weather conditions.

Watuaga, Avery and Ashe Counties all closed schools Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

Watauga County will start classes Thursday on a one-hour delay with buses traveling on "limited routes."

Administrators also canceled classes for this Saturday, which was intended to be an inclement weather makeup day. Instead, administrators will be shortening winter break, with students returning to class January 3 and January 4, 2019.

Watauga County students have missed a total of five school days due to inclement weather, the most pre-December missed school days since the county began keeping track in 1975.

Avery County Schools will start classes on a two-hour delay Thursday.

