Frontline workers fight mental exhaustion as possible surge on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frontline workers in the Midlands are mentally preparing for a possible COVID-19 surge during the holidays.

Nurses and doctors across the Midlands are feeling overwhelmed and frustrated as they enter another COVID battle. This time with Omicron.

Former critical care nurse and now the Chief Nursing Administrator and Program Director/Nursing at Columbia College, Dr. Nadine Brooks says those on the frontlines are mentally exhausted.

"We've got Delta in front of us, Omicron in the back and the flu somewhere in the middle.," said Dr. Brooks.

Dr. Stephen Shelton from Prisma Health says many healthcare workers are on the brink of burn out as they prepare for another COVID surge.

"It's frustrating to do it over and over and over again," said Dr. Shelton.

He went on to say, "Imagine caring for strangers, where they are dying for something that is preventable."

He adds, "It's difficult to see that as a healthcare worker knowing we may be back on that roller coaster again heading to another peak."

He says case numbers are increasing with the majority of those admitting to be unvaccinated. "Emotionally distressing because this is a preventable disease it is primarily a surge of the unvaccinated we are seeing."

While 31-year veteran nurse, Dr. Brooks says many nurses feel the grief and loss on a personal level. "My heart goes out to the nurses that every day have to go in and they're facing the same scenarios every single day."

Her message to the hundreds others caring for patients across the Midlands is "If you're not taking care of yourself, you're not going to be able to take care of these patients you are so passionate about caring for."

According to Prisma Health, free counselling services are available for staff.