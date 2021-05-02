Fundraiser created for family of Hamilton Heights student killed in crash on way to prom

Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart and her date, Cathedral High School junior Lendon Byram died in a crash on their way to prom Saturday.

ARCADIA, Ind. — The mother of one of two teens who died in a crash while they were on their way to prom Saturday has created a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for funeral and burial expenses.

"My 18-year-old daughter, along with her boyfriend, were killed in an automobile accident on her way to prom," the fundraiser organized by Jody Bartrom Conaway says.

In one day, the Facebook fundraiser has surpassed its $15,000 goal. By 7 p.m. Sunday 251 friends, family and community members had donated to the fundraiser.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Hamilton Heights School Corporation was scheduled to have prom on Saturday night. But just before 7 p.m. the school canceled prom after receiving news that two high school students, Lendon Byram and Kalen Hart, had died and two other students were injured in a crash on their way to the event.

Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart was riding in the front passenger seat and her date, Cathedral High School junior Lendon Byram was driving when the car was t-boned at the intersection of 281st Street and Lacy Road.

Both Hart and Byram died in the crash. Two other passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical assistance.

Cathedral High School held a memorial on Sunday to "gather, grieve, and pray." Two more vigils will be held late Sunday afternoon for Kalen Hart.