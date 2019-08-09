CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Department is helping raise money for an injured deputy to help pay for expenses during his recovery. Deputy Chris Fowler was severely hurt in a wreck on August 31.

It took first responders 40 minutes to get him out of his vehicle, and has already has undergone surgery for serious injuries sustained in the crash, but Deputy Fowler has a long way to go. He is in stable condition though, officials confirm.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Fowler was on duty at the time, and the crash was wit ha tree truck. He was airlifted to a hospital.

An online fundraiser was created for the cause and has so far surpassed $6,500 and over 90 donations, which is 87% of their goal. The goal amount is listed as $7,500.

According to the fundraiser's description page, Deputy Fowler is out of work for an extended period of time, which is expected to be difficult for his wife, 6-year-old son and 10-month old triplet daughters.

"He is in good spirits but has a long road to recovery," according to a tweet from the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

The fundraiser page says 100% of all funds raised will go directly to Deputy Fowler and his family.

