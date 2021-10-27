Fundraiser held to support family of fallen Rowan County deputy

Master Deputy William "Billy" Marsh died from COVID-19 complications in October.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County community is raising money to help the family of a fallen deputy.

Master Deputy William "Billy" Marsh died from COVID-19 complications in October. In the days after his death, his patrol truck was adorned with flowers, notes, and his favorite snacks outside the Rowan County Courthouse.

Wednesday, a fundraiser was held on the front lawn of the courthouse. Organizers sold sausage sandwiches and hotdogs in the hopes of raising money to give to Marsh's family.

“He was the most loving daddy and so proud of his family, so proud of his parents and his sisters," Janis Smith, a close family friend who knew March his entire life, previously told WCNC Charlotte.

Marsh joined the Rowan County Sheriff's Office in 2012 and also served the Cleveland Police Department before joining Rowan County's force in 2015. He had just turned 40. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 30 and died 10 days later, leaving behind his wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

