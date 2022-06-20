Fundraisers for those injured in Statesville golf cart crash

Two people were killed and four others were injured when an apparent drunk driver struck a golf cart last week in Statesville.

Example video title will go here for this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Fundraisers are ongoing to help those recovering from a devastating crash involving a golf cart last week in Statesville. The crash, which police said was caused when a drunk driver crossed over the center line and struck the golf cart, killed two people and injured four others.

One of those recovering is 16-year-old Teagan Murphy, who was riding with her friend and her friend's family in the golf cart.

"We are blessed to still have Teagan with us, but it will be a long, hard road to recovery," her family wrote in this GoFundMe.

Her family shared with WCNC Charlotte this photo of Murphy being discharged from the hospital Sunday.

Another victim, Amy Mills, 26, has undergone several surgeries and lost her right leg below the knee, according to a separate GoFundMe for her and her 2-year-old daughter Bailey. Bailey was expected to be sent home from the hospital this past weekend, according to the fundraiser page.

A third GoFundMe page has been created for 13-year-old Jada Marlow, who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, and Bentley Marlowe, 5, died in the crash.

This morning is appropriately gray and rainy. It's as if nature knows how we are feeling right now. I (Pastor Jeremy)... Posted by First Presbyterian Church of Statesville, NC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

After the crash, victims were transported to both Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart has been charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.