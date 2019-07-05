CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

On Wednesday, a celebration of Officer Sheldon's life will be held at the Town Hall in Mooresville. The 32-year-old's funeral will be held Friday at Calvary Church in south Charlotte.

A procession made up of public safety vehicles will leave from the funeral home in Concord and go to the Charlotte church for the service.

Several hundred flowers and messages have been left for the fallen Mooresville officer. His police cruiser is now buried under a blanket of flowers, balloons and photos from the community.

"We support them 100 percent," Trilla Fortson said. "The community's behind them. We're all brothers and sisters in this."

The same contractor that overbilled Charlotte for the Blue Line Extension has almost $90 million worth of contracts with the city, including a dozen other active projects, according to public records. A review of public records also found HNTB reportedly improperly billed two other government agencies in two other states in recent years.

From sidewalk planning and design to managing the construction of the elevated roadway project at the airport, HNTB's secured multiple city contracts since 2014, according to a breakdown provided by the City of Charlotte.

Construction management for the Blue Line Extension project remains the city's largest HNTB contracts totaling $77 million. Auditors recently identified at least $1.6 million in unnecessary labor and overhead rates the company charged the city for BLE. At the recommendation of auditors, the city is in the process of trying to recover some of the money.

Police say it's important to remember strangers might not be out to take your kids -- they could be fishing for information to use in a number of ways or scoping out your house to break-in later.

What would your child do if a stranger approached? Are you sure you know how they would respond? With the help of safety experts, NBC Charlotte put several local kids, including NBC Charlotte's Sarah French's daughter, to the test.

The tension was felt across the room where moms were watching the action unfold, trying to anticipate what their child would do.

First, the 'bad guy' approached a group of 4-year-olds playing outside, including Sarah French's daughter. He offers them candy and cupcakes and in just seconds, two of the girls -- including Sarah French's daughter -- eagerly greeted the man at the end of the driveway.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Monday morning, a beaming Prince Harry announced to the world, declaring he's "incredibly proud" of his wife.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at birth and was born at 5:26 a.m. Harry said the child was a little bit overdue and that had given the royal couple more time to contemplate names.

Harry said he was ecstatic about the birth of their first child and promised that more details — such as the baby's name — will be shared in the coming days. The couple said earlier they were not going to find out the baby's sex in advance.

"This little baby is absolutely to die for," he said. "I'm just over the moon."

Sophia Weaver grabbed the nation's attention after her mom, Natalie Weaver, fought to protect her daughter's image after internet trolls took her picture and used it in an abortion campaign.

"This doesn’t mean she is dying but this does mean we are in the beginning stages of changing and transitioning her care and none of us know how long she will be here. It could be a year or more or less, we just don’t know," Weaver wrote.

Sophia had just undergone recent surgery and her mom said while she is recovering, she's just really tired.

"To know that her life is going to be spent experiencing wonderful fun moments instead of surgeries and pain and recovery and medications that make her tired and worn out it means so much to me," Weaver said.

Weaver said she knows she's doing the best thing for her daughter, but some days are harder than others.