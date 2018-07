SALISBURY, N.C. -- According to the Office of State Fire Marshal services will be held on Monday, July 9 for Michael Goodnight the firefighter killed in a car crash in Salisbury.

The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at West Liberty Fire Department, 135 Saint Matthews Road in Salisbury.

There will be a visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC