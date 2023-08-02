As Carowinds coaster gets scrutiny from NC officials, how does South Carolina view the theme park?

WCNC Charlotte reporter Kayland Hagwood pored through more than 200 pages of documentation tied to the investigation from South Carolina's labor department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been more than a month since a disturbing crack on a popular Carowinds roller coaster was discovered and reported. In the wake of the revelation of the crack on the Fury 325, park officials have shut the ride down for repairs and testing. But while North Carolina leaders take a closer look at the coaster, how do officials in South Carolina rate the park for safety?

When WCNC Charlotte first reported on the cracked support beam on June 30, Carowinds officials shut the ride down. Days later, the park was visited by investigators from the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Workers would begin the process of removing and replacing the cracked support beam in mid-July. On July 19, WCNC Charlotte reported the roller coaster was being tested to ensure it was safe to ride again.

But then another issue was found: NCDOL confirmed on July 28 a "weld indication" had been discovered. A Carowinds spokesperson said park leaders were conducting tests and handling repairs at the time.

Since Carowinds crosses state lines into South Carolina, however, some park rides are also subject to inspection by officials from the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (SC LLR). WCNC Charlotte reporter Kayland Hagwood has been taking a closer look at more than 200 pages of documentation from the SC LLR about their findings tied to Carowinds. To note, the Fury 325 sits on the North Carolina side of the park.

TIMELINE: Fury 325 shut down

June 30: Crack found on ride by Jeremy Wagner. His video goes viral on social media, leading to Carowinds closing the ride.

July 3: North Carolina Department of Labor begins inspections of Fury 325.

July 4: Bolliger & Mabillard, the manufacturer of Fury, arrives at Carowinds for inspection.

July 6. Carowinds releases details on how Fury 325 will be repaired.

July 12: Work begins to replace the cracked beam.

July 19: Overnight testing begins. The ride is put through several cycles.