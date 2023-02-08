Carowinds reopens Fury 325

Workers began the process of removing and replacing the cracked support beam in mid-July.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds has reopened the Fury 325 roller coaster over a month after it was shut down.

Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

The ride was closed after a viral video recorded at the amusement park and posted to social media showed a huge crack in one of the coaster's support beams.

Workers began the process of removing and replacing the cracked support beam in mid-July. On July 19, WCNC Charlotte reported the roller coaster was being tested to ensure it was safe again to ride. Then on July 28 as inspections were continuing, North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed a "weld indication" had been discovered. Such a discovery indicated a second area needing repair. A Carowinds spokesperson said park leaders were conducting tests and handling repairs throughout the process.

Now, Carowinds has confirmed repairs, testing and final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor's Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau have been completed. By 3 p.m. Thursday, riders had returned to the coaster.

In the weeks since the ride closed, Carowinds said crews installed a new steel column and ensured alignment and fastening of the connection between the track and column. Carowinds said the coaster went through a series of tests including an accelerometer test, which uses sensors to ensure the coaster is safe and consistent.

The ride was operated for over 500 full cycles with tests and inspections happening throughout the process, according to Carowinds. After final inspections were done, Carowinds said the Department of Labor conducted its final inspection Thursday and gave its formal approval for the ride to reopen.

"We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening," Carowinds said in a news release." We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides."