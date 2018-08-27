CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The mass shooting in Jacksonville that claimed two innocent lives and injured 11 others will have a profound impact on the competitive gaming industry, according to players.

Competitive video gaming or "E-Sports" has developed into a nearly billion dollar industry, with tournaments every weekend.

Gamers call the sound of bullets that were captured on the Madden tournament's live stream a wake up call to the entire competitive gaming community.

“That’s one of the last places that I’d expect to hear that thing taking place," said Dwayne Meekins, who's been in the booming business of E-sports since 2011.

"This is really heavy & sobering," he said of Sunday's shooting in Jacksonville.

Meekins said he had the event on his calendar but opted for a tournament in Washington D.C., instead.

He said while safety is always emphasized at the tournaments and conventions he has been to, it could be upgraded.

"While it may have been on people's lists of things to do when hosting it an event, I think it'll be a much higher priority," said Meekins.

With the popularity of competitive gaming skyrocketing so is the threat to safety, many suggest adding bag checks, metal detectors, similar surveillance to something you would see at a professional sporting event.

"The security coverage will be much more robust than it has been in the past," said Meekins.

