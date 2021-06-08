Gamers Wanted: Tech companies recruit young gamers for their specialized skills

Your child's video and computer gaming could lead to an awesome high-paying career in tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While you might be annoyed with your teenager's screen time, technology companies are finding incredible value in the unique skillset. In fact, your child's video and computer gaming could lead to a high-paying tech career as more companies start to recruit gamers.

The industry needs experienced workers and video gaming is on the list of qualifications. One of the places looking to hire gamers is the FAA. The Federal Aviation Agency is recruiting gamers to be air traffic controllers among other positions because the job uses many of the same skills as video games.

Greensboro app developer and software consultant Ciandress Jackson is behind an effort to give Triad youth a pathway to tech careers and tech certifications. She says that's where the jobs are now and in the future.

"There's a shortage of pilots which is growing every day," said Jackson. "There's a shortage of aviation mechanics so there are lots of opportunities out there," said Jackson.

Today is the last day to apply for the FAA air traffic controller positions! Go to www.faa.gov/levelup to learn about the job requirements and how to apply. #ATC #jobs Posted by Federal Aviation Administration on Monday, August 2, 2021

Jackson founded The Be Great Foundation which gets kids ages 10 to 17 excited about STEM.

"At our drone workshop the kids were able to put on the virtual reality goggles and see the drone fly from Lindley park across I-40 so things like that get them excited and then when they hear the possibilities, they can connect the dots to building a future with that," explained Jackson.

The foundation also provides scholarships for young adults to obtain certifications from industry leaders including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Jackson is also bringing attention to the need for diversity in STEM education, careers, and entrepreneurship.

"When minorities look at STEM career fields, they don't see themselves reflected so it's hard to attract people when you don't see yourself represented so that's an issue too that we hope we can slowly address over time," said Jackson.

The Be Great Foundation is raising money to provide dozens of Triad kids the opportunity to attend a free virtual camp.