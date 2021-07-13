Gardhouse and Belk teamed up to give college students of color free clothes ahead of the new school year

Belk donated over $90,000 worth of professional clothes for Gardhouse's pop-up in Camp North End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While masks are still up for debate as students prepare to head back to school this August, a Charlotte nonprofit wants to make sure their style is not.

“Students were able to have their camera off or be at home with their virtual background and now they’re going back in person, therefore that whole barrier of 'Will I have the clothes to fit what I want to become or who I want to become' is present," Gardhouse Executive Director Jonathan Gardner said.

Gardhouse, a Charlotte-area organization that works to help students of color land post-graduate jobs, teamed up with Belk on Friday to give students free clothes for the new school year.

The $90,000 donation gave students options from suits, button-up shirts, dresses purses and casual clothes.

The pop-up shop even included career stylists to make sure students choose styles that reflect the career path they want to follow.

“Obviously if you’re a videographer you’re not going to be in a full suit all the time so we’ll put you towards one of the blazers maybe some and some comfortable shoes," Gardner said, later adding, “We didn’t want to give students professional attire and just say go on about your day, we really wanted to make it meaningful and truly impactful."

