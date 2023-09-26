Garinger giveaway helps families in need

Donations went to 300 Charlotte Mecklenburg School families in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fourth annual Garinger High School giveaway Tuesday donated more than three tons of food, hygiene kits, backpacks and school supplies to 300 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School families in need, the school district said.

The giveaway, which benefited families within the Garinger High School community, received donations from Food Lion.

Garinger High School families had the opportunity to collect supplies during a drive-thru Tuesday.

"We live in a food insecure area," LeDuan Pratt, Garinger High School principal, said. "The community that we serve, a lot of them struggle paycheck to paycheck. And so we want to do things that we can help provide something for our community."

Making sure that kids are healthy and fed helps them succeed at school, Pratt said.

"So they come to school ready to learn, versus worrying about what's going to be putting their bellies or how they can stay clean," he said. "They come to school where they can focus solely on academic progress, which is what we need."

Pratt said they had an "overwhelming amount of support this year."

