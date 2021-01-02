FBI: North Carolina man arrested for involvement in Capitol riots

Court documents allege Stephen Baker went live on social media during the storming of the U.S. Capitol. People who recognized him called the FBI.

The FBI arrested a man in North Carolina in connection to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Special agents arrested Stephen Maury Baker, of Garner, North Carolina, according to a release. Baker was taken into custody without incident and had his first appearance at the federal courthouse in Raleigh. Baker is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents allege Baker conducted social media live streams inside the Capitol building under the name "Stephen Ignoramus." Investigators said two witnesses identified Baker as the person in the videos.