Gas heating bills are up! NC & SC customers hit with supply & demand costs as well as a rate increase

The Piedmont Natural Gas rate increase went into effect in November of 2021. The average rate increase is $11 a month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I received an email from Piedmont Natural Gas alerting me that my bill was available. Much to my shock, it is the highest I have ever been billed! When I called to question the validity it was explained that natural gas costs have increased 40%!! --2WTK Viewer

It’s not your imagination. You’re paying more for your heat. This isn't just a Triad-area issue, this is an everyone issue. Although, NC and SC customers may be feeling it a bit more than others.

Piedmont Natural Gas was allowed by North and South Carolina utilities commissions to raise rates. As of November 1, 2021, customers have been paying on average about $11 more a month.



The US Energy Information Administration confirms for the nearly half of households who heat with natural gas, the cost is expected to rise 30% this year.

The 5% who use propane and the 4% who primarily use heating oil will likely see their costs go up 54% more and 43% more.

For the roughly 40% of households who use electricity, prices are expected to increase just a bit, about 6%.

“Supply is slow in coming online because of COVID. The demand was through the floor. And so a number of operations went offline. And so as the system is getting online supply has not increased to demand,” said Jennifer Granholm, US Department of Energy Secretary.

What can help?