'Never heard anything that loud before': Crews respond to gas leak at Cornelius park

Emergency crews were called to a gas leak near the Westmoreland Athletic Complex in Cornelius Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing a loud noise in the area.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency crews in Cornelius are on the scene of a large gas leak near the Westmoreland Athletic Complex.

Cornelius police said Westmoreland Road is closed between Statesville Road and Catawba Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area for the next several hours if possible to avoid delays.

One person shared a video on Twitter claiming to hear the gas leak. Multiple other users commented, saying they heard the noise thinking it was a helicopter flying overhead.

"We all ran outside," they wrote. "Thought it was a water main at first but found out different. Never heard anything that loud before!"

The sound was reported as far south as Birkdale Village in Huntersville and along Washam-Potts Road in Cornelius. Some people likened it to a jet taking off.

The Huntersville Fire Department confirmed the leak was caused when workers cut a 12-inch natural gas line at a construction site. Fire officials said the loud "roaring" noise people heard was gas escaping from the line.

Cornelius town officials said it is safe for residents to stay in their homes at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

here is what is sounds like from 1/4 mile away pic.twitter.com/Ak93nvvvI6 — chrisdabear (@chrissm03353424) September 20, 2022

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Cornelius Police Department for more information.

