Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut

Traffic will be closed for an extended period of time as crews work to fix the issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area.

On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.

Officials say that traffic from University City Village Shopping Center Drive will be diverted. This shopping center is located just across the street from UNC Charlotte.

No further details have been released at this time. More information will be released when it is available.

