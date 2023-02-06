Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway

The Charlotte Fire Department says the situation may last from two to three hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday.

Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according to CFD, and a crew is making repairs to the cut line.

The repairs may last from two to three hours, according to CFD.

The odor should slowly dissipate as repairs continue.

