Gaston County employees to hold rally and walk-in at Monday's Board of Education meeting

School employees have been protesting payroll issues since the county adopted a new payroll system in January.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County school employees will be making their voices heard at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting on Monday.

In a post on social media, NCAE President Pam Miller called for students, parents and concerned citizens to participate in a rally and walk-in at the BOE meeting Monday evening.

This rally is a continued effort by Gaston County school employees to protest a new state-mandated payroll system that has left some staff members with missing paychecks and retirement funds. According to faculty members, the payroll problems began in January, when the new payroll system was adopted.

The rally is set to begin at 5 p.m., just outside the school district headquarters, with attendees joining together at the meeting to demand a solution to these payroll problems, including a hardship bonus.

