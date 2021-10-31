Arrest made after hours-long standoff in Gaston County

The Emergency Response Team was activated out of concern for the safety of citizens and officers, according to Gaston County Police.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is now in custody after an hours-long standoff that happened in High Shoals on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to a news release from Gaston County Police, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on David Jans for an assault with a deadly weapon offense that happened on Saturday.

The release says Jans went back into the home when officers arrived and refused to come out when requested.

Out of concern for the safety of citizens and officers, the Emergency Response Team was activated.

GCP says the standoff ended with Jans being safely taken into custody.

He’s been in custody ￼ 321 Main is not shut down. 321 business is shut down. #BREAKING: We are on scene of a SWAT situation in High Shoals barricaded in the house we’re working to gather more information ￼ Posted by Gaston County Scanner Radio on Sunday, October 31, 2021

He remained in jail as of Sunday evening on a $25,000 bond.

No other information was provided by the agency.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.