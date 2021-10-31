Arrest made after hours-long standoff in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is now in custody after an hours-long standoff that happened in High Shoals on Sunday, Oct. 31.
According to a news release from Gaston County Police, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on David Jans for an assault with a deadly weapon offense that happened on Saturday.
The release says Jans went back into the home when officers arrived and refused to come out when requested.
Out of concern for the safety of citizens and officers, the Emergency Response Team was activated.
GCP says the standoff ended with Jans being safely taken into custody.
He remained in jail as of Sunday evening on a $25,000 bond.
No other information was provided by the agency.
