MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — As people continue to clean up following Thursday's storms, communities along the Catawba and South Fork Rivers brace for the possibility of more flooding.

Duke Energy said Mountain Island Lake is overflowing, and it's working aggressively to get water over its spillway and through its hydroelectric facility.

The lake's level is at more than 101 feet; its maximum level is 100 feet.

In Mecklenburg County, Charlotte Water is using heavy machinery to clear debris impeding the flow of water in creeks.

People can once again drive through the town of Cramerton's main road as water from the South Fork receded following last week's storms.

But the town's warning that more flooding could be possible with this week's expected rain.

DOT crews are working to repair the Highland Street bridge in Mount Holly after it sustained damage from last week's storms.

The closure, which is expected to last at least two weeks, has caused traffic jams through downtown Mount Holly.

