GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person has died after a car accident in Gaston County Saturday. At least two other people were injured in the accident.

It happened on Hickory Grove Road near Stanley Spencer Mountain Road. Highway Patrol confirms there were two cars involved in the accident, though further details surrounding the crash have not been released.

A trooper at the scene told WCNC Charlotte that two people transported with injuries, one of which was airlifted in a helicopter to Atrium CMC Main in Charlotte. Gaston EMS officials said there was a third injury involved, though WCNC is working to confirm this with Highway Patrol at this time.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Part of the road was closed in response to the accident.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information on this developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Defense Department extends military-wide travel ban to June 30

"Angel in Disguise" | Charlotte woman brings cancer survivors to appointments, while battling cancer herself

These 8 Mecklenburg zips have had 50+ coronavirus cases

"I don't want for this to take my father's life."